Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Down 10.1%

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.04 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.04 ($0.17). Approximately 599,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 248,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a market cap of £13.74 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

