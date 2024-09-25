Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 1,504 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

