Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,684 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

