Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $2.32 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

