Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,455,000 after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.8 %

ARE opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.