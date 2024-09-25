Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 840,103 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

