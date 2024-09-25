Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,101 shares of company stock worth $1,577,952. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.