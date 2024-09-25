Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3,786.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $128,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,205,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 390,810 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,707,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,307,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

