Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $85.35 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,523 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $85,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Masimo by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Masimo by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.85. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

