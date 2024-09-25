Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 185,635 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,635 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Keysight Technologies worth $136,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 700,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

