Point72 DIFC Ltd Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Point72 DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,067 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

