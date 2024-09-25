Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 1,932.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned 0.07% of Vera Therapeutics worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 694,286 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $1,210,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

