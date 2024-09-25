Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $2.10 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,482,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after buying an additional 393,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after buying an additional 115,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 774,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.