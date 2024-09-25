Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $402.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.92. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

