Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $1.51 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 71,430 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

