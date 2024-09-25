Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $985,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $2,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Trimble by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

