Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $959,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,489 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $405.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

