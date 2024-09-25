Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,553 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.98%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.