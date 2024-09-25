Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 6,700 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.