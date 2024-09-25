Point72 Europe London LLP Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in McKesson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.93.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $480.49 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

