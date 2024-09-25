Point72 Europe London LLP Has $6.02 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,640,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

