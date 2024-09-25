Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,583 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 25.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bausch + Lomb

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

