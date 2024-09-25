Point72 Europe London LLP Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

