Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vistra by 633.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Vistra Stock Up 0.7 %

VST stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.