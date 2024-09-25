Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 152,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,722,127 shares of company stock worth $5,539,949,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.