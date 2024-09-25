Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 27,057 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,057 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

