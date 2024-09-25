Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 10,341 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

