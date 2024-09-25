Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 229,677 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after buying an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 433.6% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,659 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 859,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Trading Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ TCOM opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
