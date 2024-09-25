Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 229,677 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after buying an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 433.6% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,659 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 859,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.