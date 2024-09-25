Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $31.22 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $611.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $602.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

