Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $5.33 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

