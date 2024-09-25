Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,940,000. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,420.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,300.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,280.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,423.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

