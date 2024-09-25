Point72 Italy S.r.l. Cuts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,401 shares during the period. Autoliv makes up about 0.8% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,996,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 207,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

