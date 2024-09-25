Point72 Italy S.r.l. Purchases Shares of 23,000 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Expedia Group comprises about 1.3% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,677 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

