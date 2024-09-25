Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a growth of 1,361.4% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSNYW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

