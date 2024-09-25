Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.