Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the August 31st total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 71,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,399. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRTG Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 297,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 28.36% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

Featured Articles

