Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the August 31st total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 71,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,399. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.
