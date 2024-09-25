Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Post were worth $128,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $19,598,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 199,592 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,873,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,047,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

