Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 209.0% in September

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,106,300 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the August 31st total of 1,652,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.2 days.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of PWCDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 99,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,683. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

