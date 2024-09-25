Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 209.0% in September

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,106,300 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the August 31st total of 1,652,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.2 days.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of PWCDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 99,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,683. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58.
About Power Co. of Canada
