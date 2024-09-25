PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

PPX Mining Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

