Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 28 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $526.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $526.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.28.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

