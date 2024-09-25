Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $272.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.42.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
