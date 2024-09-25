Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.48.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $300.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day moving average of $270.68. The stock has a market cap of $215.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,781,937.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,781,937.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $3,513,659. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

