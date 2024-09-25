Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

Shares of PWM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Prestige Wealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

