Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Prestige Wealth Stock Performance
Shares of PWM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Prestige Wealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.
Prestige Wealth Company Profile
