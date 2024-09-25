Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Progress Software stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.