Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRGS

Progress Software Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of PRGS traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. 4,424,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Progress Software by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $236,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.