Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3249 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ EQRR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66.
About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
