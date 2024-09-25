Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3249 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQRR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66.

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Dividend History for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.