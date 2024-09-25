ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading 1% Higher

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.78. Approximately 262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

