ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Declares Dividend of $0.02

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.
About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
