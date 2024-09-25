ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1528 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIB traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,656. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.