ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1528 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ:BIB traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,656. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

