ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SKYU traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $27.43.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

